Why Airbnb Shares Are Moving Today

byHenry Khederian
July 9, 2021 3:11 pm
Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ:ABNB) shares are trading higher by 5.1% at $149.75 Friday afternoon as stocks across sectors rebound following Thursday's weakness. Travel and reopening names have gained for the session despite concerns over the COVID-19 Delta variant.

Started in 2007, Airbnb is the world's largest online alternative accommodation travel agency, also offering booking services for boutique hotels and experiences.

Airbnb's platform offered 5.6 million active accommodation listings in 2020. Listings from the company's 4 million hosts are spread over 220 countries and 100,000 cities. In 2020, 53% of revenue was from the North American region, 30% from Europe/Middle East/Africa, 10% from Asia-Pacific, and 7% from Latin America. Transaction fees for online bookings account for all its revenue.

Airbnb has a 52-week high of $219.94 and a 52-week low of $121.50.

