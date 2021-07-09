fbpx
QQQ
+ 2.09
356.68
+ 0.58%
DIA
+ 4.20
340.18
+ 1.22%
SPY
+ 3.90
427.02
+ 0.91%
TLT
-1.74
150.36
-1.17%
GLD
+ 0.70
167.95
+ 0.42%

What's Happening With Wells Fargo And Bank Of America Shares Today?

byHenry Khederian
July 9, 2021 12:08 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Shares of several banks and financial services companies, including Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) and Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) are trading higher amid a rebound in yields, easing concerns about an economic slowdown.

Wells Fargo provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally.

Wells Fargo Shutting Down Personal Lines Of Credit: What It Means To Consumers

Wells Fargo shares are trading higher by 2.9% at $43.56. Wells Fargo has a 52-week high of $48.13 and a 52-week low of $20.76.

Bank of America provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide.

Bank of America shares are trading higher by 2.7% at $39.83. Bank of America has a 52-week high of $43.49 and a 52-week low of $22.39.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

These Were The Stocks David Green Discussed On His Show This Morning

David Green made money day trading Bridgeline Digital Inc (NASDAQ: BLIN) on Tuesday morning.  Green bought shares of BLIN at $13.90 and sold at $14.30, then bought more at $13.00 and sold at $13.20 and $13.40.  read more

5 Warren Buffett Favorites To Keep An Eye On

Legendary investor Warren Buffett has posted an impressive 21% year-to-date return for his flagship Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRKA) (NYSE: BRKB) in the first half of 2021. read more

Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In Bank Of America, Exxon Mobil Or Spirit Airlines?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?” That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving. read more

Is It Time To Buy Bank Of America Stock?

It may be time to buy the stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC). Resistance is a large group of sellers who are all trying to get the same price for their shares. At resistance levels, there is more supply than demand. This is why rallies end or pause when they reach them. read more