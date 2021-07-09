fbpx
Why ToughBuilt Shares Are Skyrocketing Today

byHenry Khederian
July 9, 2021 12:07 pm
Toughbuilt Industries Inc (NASDAQ:TBLT) shares are trading higher by 48% at $1.07 after the company reported first-half sales through Amazon of $5.48 million, up 118% year over year.

ToughBuilt Industries designs and distributes home improvement and construction product lines under the brand name TOUGHBUILT. Among ToughBuilt's product line are tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, a variety of storage solutions and office organizers/bags for laptops, tablets and cellphones. Geographically, the company generates a majority of its revenue from the United States.

ToughBuilt has a 52-week high of $1.78 and a 52-week low of $0.59.

