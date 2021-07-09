Why Norfolk Southern Shares Are Moving Today

Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) shares are trading higher by 3.4% at $262.44 Friday morning after Evercore ISI upgraded the stock from In-Line to Outperform and raised its price target from $301 to $303. Wells Fargo also maintained an Overweight rating and raised its price target from $315 to $318.

Class-I railroad Norfolk Southern operates in the Eastern United States. On roughly 21,000 miles of track, the firm hauls shipments of coal (15% of 2019 revenue), intermodal traffic (25%) and a diverse mix of automobile, agriculture, metal, chemical and forest products.

Norfolk Southern has a 52-week high of $295.14 and a 52-week low of $169.15.