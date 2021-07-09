fbpx
QQQ
+ 2.07
356.70
+ 0.58%
DIA
+ 4.09
340.29
+ 1.19%
SPY
+ 3.82
427.11
+ 0.89%
TLT
-1.81
150.43
-1.22%
GLD
+ 0.71
167.94
+ 0.42%

Why Norfolk Southern Shares Are Moving Today

byHenry Khederian
July 9, 2021 11:26 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) shares are trading higher by 3.4% at $262.44 Friday morning after Evercore ISI upgraded the stock from In-Line to Outperform and raised its price target from $301 to $303. Wells Fargo also maintained an Overweight rating and raised its price target from $315 to $318.

Class-I railroad Norfolk Southern operates in the Eastern United States. On roughly 21,000 miles of track, the firm hauls shipments of coal (15% of 2019 revenue), intermodal traffic (25%) and a diverse mix of automobile, agriculture, metal, chemical and forest products.

Norfolk Southern has a 52-week high of $295.14 and a 52-week low of $169.15.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

3 Railroad Stocks To Watch Amid Canadian Pacific And Kansas City Southern Merger

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE: CP) and Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) announced on read more

Don't Pave Over This Infrastructure ETF

The 10 Most Expensive Stocks In The S&P 500

Riding The Rails: Canadian Train Stocks Preferred To CSX, Union Pacific