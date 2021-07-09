fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.00
358.77
+ 0%
DIA
+ 0.01
344.37
+ 0%
SPY
+ 0.08
430.84
+ 0.02%
TLT
+ 0.00
148.62
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.02
168.63
+ 0.01%

Is Now The Time To Buy Into Alibaba, Virgin Galactic, Or GameStop Stock?

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
July 9, 2021 5:21 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Is Now The Time To Buy Into Alibaba, Virgin Galactic, Or GameStop Stock?

The following three stocks are on the radar of retail investors and day traders early Friday.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA): The Jack Ma-founded e-commerce and technology leviathan was the topmost trending name on Stocktwits list of trending streams on Thursday night.

See Also: How To Buy Alibaba (BABA) Stock

The company was also among the most discussed on r/WallStreetBets or WSB, a Reddit retail investor forum.

On Thursday, Alibaba-backed healthcare data firm LinkDoc suspended its U.S. IPO after Beijing came down heavy on overseas listings by the country’s companies, reported Reuters.

China’s move comes after the country’s cybersecurity watchdog suspended the recently New York-listed Didi Global Inc’s (NYSE:DIDI) mobility-focused application from major app stores in the country.

On Wednesday, KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst Hans Chung said that Alibaba’s position in e-commerce and cloud markets is better-than-feared even after it coughed up $2.8 billion in record antitrust fines.

Alibaba shares closed 3.92% lower at $199.85 on Thursday in the regular session and gained nearly 0.4% in the after-hours trading. The company’s shares have declined 14.1% since the year began.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPCE): The Sir Richard Branson-founded company that wants to launch a “new space age” by sending tourists into the void emerged as the most-discussed name on WSB at press time.

The billionaire Branson is set to board a spaceplane on July 11 as part of the crew onboard the company’s next test spaceflight.

See Also: Billionaire Space Flight Turns Into Space Fight As Elon Musk, Blue Origin CEO Take Potshots At Richard Branson

Virgin Galactic shares got a boost ahead of Branson’s flight soaring 17.27% in the regular session on Thursday to $52.69. The shares rose 2.14% to $53.82 in the after-hours session.

Since 2021 began, Virgin Galactic shares have skyrocketed 122%.

GameStop Corporation (NYSE:GME): The video game retailer is a favorite among the crowd at WSB, and is in a way perhaps the original stonk as it rose to fame due to a short squeeze this year.

On Thursday, GameStop was among the most mentioned names on the forum.

Television host and hedge fund veteran Jim Cramer addressed the WSB crowd through Twitter Thursday and pointed to the turnover plan for GameStop being implemented by d Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) founder Ray Cohen, who is a major investor in the retailer.

The plan involves transforming GameStop from a brick-and-mortar retailer to an e-commerce focused company.

GameStop shares have soared 915.8% on a year-to-date basis. On Thursday, the company’s shares rose almost 0.4% to $191.38 in the regular session and fell 0.76% in the after-hours trading.

Read Next: Epic Stonk Battle Of 2021 First-Half: GameStop Vs. AMC Vs. Clover Health Vs. Rocket Companies Vs. Blackberry

Photo by BentleyMall on Wikimedia

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Virgin Galactic Becomes Top WallStreetBets Interest; AMC, Newegg, Clover Health Other Top Trends

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) and Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) are seeing the highest interest on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum, while AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: read more

This E-Commerce Company Has A Better 5-Year Return Than Tesla, Apple, Microsoft, Alibaba And Amazon

Shopify Inc (NYSE: SHOP) hasn’t only been a leading platform for businesses to host their online stores over the past several years, the Ottawa, Ontario-based e-commerce company has been a beast of an investment over the last five. read more

Cathie Wood Piles Up Shares In Alibaba, Rival Pinduoduo, Trims Snapchat, Pinterest

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Monday snapped up 35,022 shares, estimated to be worth about $7.39 million, in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA). Shares of Alibaba closed 0.46% lower at $211.06 on Monday. read more

Alibaba Is A Buy Right Now, Says Cramer

CNBC host Jim Cramer said he likes Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) “very much” and recommended that investors buy and hold on to the stock. read more