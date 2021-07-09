Virgin Galactic Becomes Top WallStreetBets Interest; AMC, Newegg, Clover Health Other Top Trends

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) and Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) are seeing the highest interest on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum, while AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC), Newegg Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG) and Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) also continued to attract attention.

What Happened: Exchange-traded fund SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust emerged as the most-discussed stock on the forum with 903 mentions, followed by space tourism company Virgin Galactic with 679 mentions during the last 24 hours at press time, data from Quiver Quantitative showed.

Movie theatre chain AMC Entertainment took the third spot with 449 mentions, while online consumer electronics retailer Newegg Commerce – the most discussed stock a day earlier – attracted 317 mentions.

Apart from medical insurance technology company Clover Health, the other stocks that are trending on the forum include videogame retailer GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME), Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NYSE:BABA), software company Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR), e-commerce company ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) and tech giant Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Why It Matters: Shares of SPDR S&P Trust declined on Thursday after the S&P 500 Index and other major U.S. stocks indexes fell amid worries about the global economic recovery.

Shares of Virgin Galactic surged on Thursday as its founder Sir Richard Branson is set to board the VSS Unity space plane on July 11 for the company's next spaceflight test.

Alibaba is seeing increased interest from retail investors despite its stock trending lower in recent days amid regulatory concerns in China.

Price Action: SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust shares closed 0.8% lower in Thursday’s regular trading session at $430.92 and further declined almost 0.2% to $430.28.

Virgin Galactic shares closed 17.3% higher in the regular trading session at $52.69 and further rose 2.2% in the after-hours session to $53.85.

AMC Entertainment shares almost 6.4% higher in the regular trading session at $47.94 and further rose 2.4% in the after-hours session to $49.09.

Photo by Jeff Foust on Wikimedia