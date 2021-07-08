Why Investors Should Consider Buying More Disney Stock

Investors who own Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) stock should consider adding more to their positions, Douglas C. Lane & Associates' Sarat Sethi said Thursday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report."

Disney has great things ahead, as the reopening of theme parks should greatly increase the company's revenue numbers, he told CNBC.

"The whole flywheel of Disney is going to really start working," especially considering the recent success of Disney+, Sethi said.

Ark Invest founder, chief investment officer and CEO Cathie Wood purchased 108,653 shares of Disney for the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE:ARKW) earlier this week.

Disney recently announced it is scheduled to report its fiscal third-quarter financial results after the close on Aug. 12.

DIS Price Action: Disney has traded as high as $203.02 and as low as $112.61 over a 52-week period. It is down 4.63% year-to-date.

At last check Thursday, the stock was down 0.17% at $172.53.

Photo by Chris Flynn from Pixabay.