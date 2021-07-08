Why Ball Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL) shares are trading higher by 3.7% at $85.86 Thursday afternoon. Renewed economic concerns have caused a sell-off in consumer discretionary sectors and a possible rotation into consumer staples.

Ball is the world's largest metal can manufacturer. The company is focused on increasing capacity amid a wave of new developed-market demand, while pivoting toward faster-growing emerging-market economies in beverage cans.

Ball maintains a small presence in both the North American food can market and the U.S. defense industry through its aerospace segment.

Ball has a 52-week high of $102.76 and a 52-week low of $68.39.