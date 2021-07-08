fbpx
QQQ
-1.55
362.50
-0.43%
DIA
-2.67
349.59
-0.77%
SPY
-3.01
437.47
-0.69%
TLT
+ 0.43
147.61
+ 0.29%
GLD
-0.36
169.12
-0.21%

Why Ball Shares Are Trading Higher Today

byHenry Khederian
July 8, 2021 1:12 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL) shares are trading higher by 3.7% at $85.86 Thursday afternoon. Renewed economic concerns have caused a sell-off in consumer discretionary sectors and a possible rotation into consumer staples.

Ball is the world's largest metal can manufacturer. The company is focused on increasing capacity amid a wave of new developed-market demand, while pivoting toward faster-growing emerging-market economies in beverage cans.

Ball maintains a small presence in both the North American food can market and the U.S. defense industry through its aerospace segment.

Ball has a 52-week high of $102.76 and a 52-week low of $68.39.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Movers Trading Ideas