SeaSpine Stock Is Trading Higher On FDA Approval For 7D Surgical Spine Module

byVandana Singh
July 8, 2021 6:44 am
SeaSpine Stock Is Trading Higher On FDA Approval For 7D Surgical Spine Module
  • The FDA has given 510(k) clearance to SeaSpine Holdings Corporation's (NASDAQ:SPNE) 7D Percutaneous Spine Module for minimally invasive surgery.
  • This news follows SeaSpine's recent acquisition of 7D Surgical, a Toronto-based company that develops advanced optical technologies and machine vision-based registration algorithms for surgical navigation to improve patient care. 
  • The Company is preparing a limited release of the Percutaneous Spine Module in Q3 of 2021.
  • The 7D FLASH Navigation System uses visible light to quickly create a three-dimensional image for surgical navigation, resulting in shorter and more efficient spinal procedures. 
  • Price Action: SPNE shares are up 12.9% at $21.27 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

