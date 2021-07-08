SeaSpine Stock Is Trading Higher On FDA Approval For 7D Surgical Spine Module
- The FDA has given 510(k) clearance to SeaSpine Holdings Corporation's (NASDAQ:SPNE) 7D Percutaneous Spine Module for minimally invasive surgery.
- This news follows SeaSpine's recent acquisition of 7D Surgical, a Toronto-based company that develops advanced optical technologies and machine vision-based registration algorithms for surgical navigation to improve patient care.
- The Company is preparing a limited release of the Percutaneous Spine Module in Q3 of 2021.
- The 7D FLASH Navigation System uses visible light to quickly create a three-dimensional image for surgical navigation, resulting in shorter and more efficient spinal procedures.
- Price Action: SPNE shares are up 12.9% at $21.27 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
