Is Now The Time To Buy Into Newegg, Apple Or AMC Stock?

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
July 8, 2021 3:28 am
Is Now The Time To Buy Into Newegg, Apple Or AMC Stock?

The following three stocks are on the radar of retail investors and day traders early Thursday.

Newegg Commerce Inc (NASDAQ:NEGG): The computer hardware and consumer electronics company was the most discussed name at press time on r/WallStreetBets or WSB, a Reddit retail investor forum.

Newegg was also the top spot holder on Stocktwits’ list of top 10 trending streams as of press time.

The company announced a reverse merger with Lianluo Smart Limited in October 2020 and announced the consummation in May this year.

Newegg on Wednesday said it would offer professional PC assembly to customers who design their own computers on its PC Builder. 

See Also: Understanding Newegg Commerce's Unusual Options Activity

This led the company’s shares to soar 148.42% in the regular session to $67.57. In after-hours trading, the shares fell 13.57% to $58.40.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL): The Cupertino, California-based tech giant showed up on the radar of WSB investors on Wednesday. 

Apple is placed in the $2 trillion valuation club alongside another tech giant Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 

This week, Apple emerged as a potential buyer of Hello Sunshine, a media company founded by actor and entrepreneur Reese Witherspoon.

Market Rebellion co-founder Jon Najarian said Wednesday that Apple’s App Store is “killing it” and the company’s stock may be days away from touching record highs. Since the year began, Apple shares have risen 9%.

On Wednesday, the company’s shares rose 1.8% to $144.57 in the regular session and gained 0.13% in the after-hours trading to $144.76.

Some on the WallStreetBets forum said having Apple in their portfolio is helping neutralize the losses they are suffering on the other stocks that have been popular on the forum lately.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC): The theatrical screening company is also a long-term stonk — a stock favored by the retail crowd that supposedly can go only "go up." On Wednesday, the company was among the most discussed on WSB.

See Also: How To Buy AMC (AMC) Stock

This week, AMC’s CEO Adam Aron took to social media to announce that the company would not hold a vote on the previously announced 25 million share offering.

“It’s no secret I think shareholders should authorize 25 million more AMC shares. But what YOU think is important to us,” said Aron. 

The cash-strapped cinema chain was earlier pitched by Aron as a tool “to go find value-creating opportunities for AMC shareholders.” He had termed the stock issuance to be in the “best interest” of the company’s future.

Aron also said that live pro sports would come to the company’s big screens starting with the Poirier-McGregor UFC matchup at 95 locations in the U.S. on Saturday.

AMC shares have skyrocketed 2,025.95% since the year began. On Wednesday, the shares fell 9.79% to $45.07 and declined another 2.26% in the after-hours session to $44.05. 

Read Next: Epic Stonk Battle Of 2021 First-Half: GameStop Vs. AMC Vs. Clover Health Vs. Rocket Companies Vs. Blackberry

