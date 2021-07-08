fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.76
359.43
+ 0.21%
DIA
+ 1.15
344.67
+ 0.33%
SPY
+ 1.59
431.34
+ 0.37%
TLT
+ 1.30
145.44
+ 0.89%
GLD
+ 0.70
167.42
+ 0.42%

Newegg Becomes Talk Of The Town For WallStreetBets; Clover Health, GameStop, AMC Remain Other Top Interests

byMadhukumar Warrier
July 7, 2021 10:27 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Newegg Becomes Talk Of The Town For WallStreetBets; Clover Health, GameStop, AMC Remain Other Top Interests

Online consumer electronics retailer Newegg Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG) is seeing the highest interest on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum, while Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV),  AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NSYE:AMC) and GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) also remained in the spotlight.

What Happened: Newegg emerged as the most-discussed stock on the forum with 1,031 mentions, while exchange-traded fund SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) was a distant second with 621 mentions during the last 24 hours at press time, data from Quiver Quantitative showed.

Medical insurance technology company Clover Health took the third spot with 445 mentions.

Apart from videogame retailer GameStop and movie theatre chain AMC Entertainment, the other stocks that are trending on the forum include software company Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR), renewable natural gas company Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE), tech giant Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) and e-commerce company ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH).

See Also: Newegg Commerce Stock Surges: Technical Levels To Watch

Why It Matters: Shares of Newegg skyrocketed 148% in Wednesday’s trading and also touched a new 52-week high after the company said it is offering professional PC assembly to customers who design their own computers on the Newegg PC Builder.

Share of both AMC Entertainment and GameStop fell on Wednesday, extending losses for the fourth day in a row amid possible profit-taking following recent retail-driven strength in the two stocks.

Price Action: Newegg shares closed 148.4% higher in Wednesday’s regular trading session at $67.57, but declined 13.6% in the after-hours session to $58.40.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust shares closed almost 0.4% higher in the regular trading session at $436.46.

Clover Health shares closed 2.8% lower in the regular trading session at $9.72 but rose almost 2.8% in the after-hours session to $9.99.

Read Next: How Many In WallStreetBets Community See GameStop, AMC, Clover Health As 'Completely Different Plays'

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas News Short Ideas Small Cap Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Clover Health Tops WallStreetBets-Interest Chart Today; GameStop, AMC Also In Spotlight

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) and Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) are seeing the highest interest on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum, while GameStop Corp. (NYSE: read more

AMC, Didi, AMD — 3 Stocks To Watch Today Based On High Retail-Investor Interest

These stocks saw high retail investor interest on social media at press time early Tuesday. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC): The theatrical exhibition company hit hard by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic emerged as a retail investor favorite this year. read more

Which Stocks Are WallStreetBets Users Talking About Today?

U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, reflecting gains by battered technology stocks amid a fall in bond yields. Stocks that were inspired by the Reddit community r/WallStreetBets in January also rallied. Heading into the pre-market session on Wednesday, here is a look at the ten most talked about stocks on the subreddit as of press time, based on r/WallStreetBets analytics data. read more

Is BlackBerry Back? With New Partnerships, The Company Is Ready For A Closer Look

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB) has been hot lately, and not only for its WallStreetBets fame. BlackBerry released some big news, including information about its QNX and IVY systems partnerships. read more