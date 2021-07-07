fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.88
359.31
+ 0.24%
DIA
+ 0.98
344.84
+ 0.28%
SPY
+ 1.19
431.74
+ 0.27%
TLT
+ 1.26
145.48
+ 0.86%
GLD
+ 0.82
167.30
+ 0.49%

Tesla Tests Break Out, Holds Support: A Technical Analysis

byMelanie Schaffer
July 7, 2021 11:30 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Tesla Tests Break Out, Holds Support: A Technical Analysis

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) is growing its market share rapidly in Europe. For the month of June, a record 5,001 Model 3 EVs were registered in France while in Germany Tesla sold 841 vehicles –an increase of 431% over the same month in 2020.

Tesla has room to grow in other countries as well and on Thursday Indian Minister Gadkari confirmed the electric vehicle company will enter the Indian market soon. India is currently one of the top five auto markets and could potentially become the top third electric vehicle market globally.

On Wednesday, the Nasdaq made a new all-time high of 14,897 but pulled back in sympathy with the SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE:SPY) and the Dow Jones Industrial Average which were both trading lower. The move put pressure on Tesla’s stock.

See Also: 'Jeopardy!' Contestant Loses $4,000 On Tesla-Themed Question: Could You Answer It?

The Tesla Weekly Chart: Last week Tesla’s stock broke up bullishly from a descending trendline on both the daily and the weekly chart. The downward sloping trendline had been holding the stock down since reaching a Jan. 2 all-time high of $900.

After making the bullish break on Friday, Tesla’s stock slammed into a resistance level at $700 on Tuesday and pulled back. The ramp-up and pull-back created a shooting star candlestick that indicated lower prices may come.

On Wednesday, Tesla’s stock dropped and retested the breakout level of the descending trendline and wicked from it. This indicates the trendline is holding as support.

tsla_july_7.png

Tuesday’s action caused Tesla to drop below the support of the eight-day and 21-day exponential moving averages (EMAs), which is bearish although both moving averages are within 1% of the stock price. With Tesla’s volatility, it could easily recapture the EMAs as support.

Tesla is trading below the 200-day simple moving average but only by about 1.8% which is insignificant.

Tesla has support at the descending trendline and below it at $628 and $596 and has resistance above at $660 and $700.

TSLA Price Action: Tesla was trading down 2.4% to $643.86 at publication time.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Short Ideas Technicals Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Boeing Could Get Wings, But Dow Jones Lags: What's Next?

While the Nasdaq and the SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY) are running in blue skies, the Dow Jones Industrial Average has struggled to trade back toward its May 10 all-time high of 35,091. read more

Clover Health Tops WallStreetBets-Interest Chart Today; GameStop, AMC Also In Spotlight

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) and Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) are seeing the highest interest on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum, while GameStop Corp. (NYSE: read more

Disney And Caterpillar Lead The Dow Jones Lower Tuesday

U.S. indices were trading lower Tuesday as stocks slightly pull back following last week's strength. read more

Clover Health, GameStop, AMC, BlackBerry — Stocks Seeing Highest WallStreetBets Interest Heading Into New Trading Week

Heading into a new trading week, SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY), Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV), GameStop Corp. (NYSE: read more