Tesla Tests Break Out, Holds Support: A Technical Analysis

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) is growing its market share rapidly in Europe. For the month of June, a record 5,001 Model 3 EVs were registered in France while in Germany Tesla sold 841 vehicles –an increase of 431% over the same month in 2020.

Tesla has room to grow in other countries as well and on Thursday Indian Minister Gadkari confirmed the electric vehicle company will enter the Indian market soon. India is currently one of the top five auto markets and could potentially become the top third electric vehicle market globally.

On Wednesday, the Nasdaq made a new all-time high of 14,897 but pulled back in sympathy with the SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE:SPY) and the Dow Jones Industrial Average which were both trading lower. The move put pressure on Tesla’s stock.

The Tesla Weekly Chart: Last week Tesla’s stock broke up bullishly from a descending trendline on both the daily and the weekly chart. The downward sloping trendline had been holding the stock down since reaching a Jan. 2 all-time high of $900.

After making the bullish break on Friday, Tesla’s stock slammed into a resistance level at $700 on Tuesday and pulled back. The ramp-up and pull-back created a shooting star candlestick that indicated lower prices may come.

On Wednesday, Tesla’s stock dropped and retested the breakout level of the descending trendline and wicked from it. This indicates the trendline is holding as support.

Tuesday’s action caused Tesla to drop below the support of the eight-day and 21-day exponential moving averages (EMAs), which is bearish although both moving averages are within 1% of the stock price. With Tesla’s volatility, it could easily recapture the EMAs as support.

Tesla is trading below the 200-day simple moving average but only by about 1.8% which is insignificant.

Tesla has support at the descending trendline and below it at $628 and $596 and has resistance above at $660 and $700.

TSLA Price Action: Tesla was trading down 2.4% to $643.86 at publication time.