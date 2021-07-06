Disney And Caterpillar Lead The Dow Jones Lower Tuesday

U.S. indices were trading lower Tuesday as stocks slightly pull back following last week's strength.

The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) fell by 0.61% to $345.82

The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) closed higher by 0.43% to $360.19

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY) lost 0.18% to $432.93

Here are the day's winners and losers from the DIA, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), Salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) and Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) were among the only gainers for the Dow Jones Tuesday.

Dow Inc (NYSE:DOW), Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) and Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were among the top losers for the DIA.

Elsewhere On The Street

