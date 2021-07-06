fbpx
QQQ
+ 1.55
357.09
+ 0.43%
DIA
-2.08
350.02
-0.6%
SPY
-0.76
434.48
-0.18%
TLT
+ 1.70
143.34
+ 1.17%
GLD
+ 0.89
166.40
+ 0.53%

Disney And Caterpillar Lead The Dow Jones Lower Tuesday

byHenry Khederian
July 6, 2021 4:07 pm
U.S. indices were trading lower Tuesday as stocks slightly pull back following last week's strength.

  • The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) fell by 0.61% to $345.82
  • The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) closed higher by 0.43% to $360.19
  • The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY) lost 0.18% to $432.93

Here are the day's winners and losers from the DIA, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), Salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) and Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) were among the only gainers for the Dow Jones Tuesday.

Dow Inc (NYSE:DOW), Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) and Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were among the top losers for the DIA.

Elsewhere On The Street

For many followers of electric vehicles or stock investing, a question asked on "Jeopardy!" likely seemed like a softball, but ultimately it stumped a contestant… Read More

Innovators in the crypto space have created tokenized versions of market-leading stocks and begun to trade them on blockchains… Read More
Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) gapped up Tuesday morning and ran almost 5% into blue skies intraday… Read More

