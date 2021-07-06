Clover Health, GameStop, AMC, BlackBerry — Stocks Seeing Highest WallStreetBets Interest Heading Into New Trading Week

Heading into a new trading week, SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY), Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV), GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NSYE: AMC) are the stocks seeing the highest interest on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum, even as overall discussions remained muted.

What Happened: Exchange-traded fund SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust remained the most-discussed stock on the forum with 138 mentions and was followed by medical insurance technology company Clover Health with 113 mentions during the last 24 hours at press time, data from Quiver Quantitative showed.

Videogame retailer GameStop took the third spot with 98 mentions, while movie theatre chain AMC Entertainment attracted 84 mentions.

The other stocks that are trending on the forum include Canada-based cybersecurity company BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB), space tourism company Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE), e-commerce company ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH), online personal finance company SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI), chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) and Chinese ride-hailing company DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI).

Why It Matters: SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust shares touched a new 52-week high of $434.10 in the intraday trade on Friday, while the benchmark S&P 500 Index closed higher for a seventh straight day.

AMC Entertainment’s shares fell on Friday after Iceberg Research said it is taking a short position in the company.

Didi Global, which recently listed on the New York Stock Exchange, is seeing increased interest from retail investors after it was reported that China ordered the removal of the company’s app from app stores in the country due to “serious violations of laws and regulations.”

Price Action: SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust shares closed 0.8% higher in Friday’s trading session at $433.72.

Clover Health shares closed more than 5% lower in the regular trading session at $11.71, while GameStop closed almost 0.8% lower at $202.83.

