fbpx
QQQ
+ 3.33
351.24
+ 0.94%
DIA
+ 1.68
344.68
+ 0.49%
SPY
+ 2.83
427.60
+ 0.66%
TLT
+ 0.61
143.56
+ 0.42%
GLD
+ 0.57
165.63
+ 0.34%

Virgin Galactic Moves Toward Resistance As It Gets Ready For Next Flight

byTyler Bundy
July 2, 2021 12:51 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Virgin Galactic Moves Toward Resistance As It Gets Ready For Next Flight

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) shares traded higher Friday after the company announced the flight window for its next rocket-powered test flight of its SpaceShipTwo Unity will open on July 11.

Virgin Galactic was up 7.08% at $46.25 at last check.

spcedaily7-2-21.png

Virgin Galactic Daily Chart Analysis

  • Shares have been trading back and forth between two sideways channels and have been heading toward resistance.
  • The stock is trading above both the 50-day moving average (green) and the 200-day moving average (blue), indicating sentiment in the stock is likely turning bullish.
  • Each of these moving averages may hold as a possible area of support in the future.

Key Virgin Galactic Levels To Watch

  • The stock has been trading sideways for a while in a channel and looks to be moving toward the $60 resistance level.
  • The stock was recently able to cross above the $35 mark, which had acted as resistance. Now the stock is above the level and it may hold as support.
  • If the $35 level is unable to hold as support, the stock may not find a strong support level again until it falls and reaches the $15 level.

What’s Next For Virgin Galactic?

Bulls would like to see the stock continue to build higher lows and work its way up to the $60 level. If the stock is eventually able to break above the $60 level and hold its gains above the level, then it may see a further push.

Bearish traders would like to see the stock break back below the $35 level. If the stock can hold below the $35 level then it may head down near the $15 level. Bears would also like to see the stock break below the moving averages for a potential trend change.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Short Ideas Technicals Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Virgin Galactic, Astra Space, Palantir — 3 Stocks To Watch Today On High Retail-Investor Interest

These three stocks are seeing high interest across social media early Friday.  Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE): The spaceflight company that aims to take tourists to space claims to be “opening space for good.” read more

Virgin Galactic Joins Clover Health, AMC, Wish, AMD Among Top WallStreetBets Interests

Space tourism company Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) and exchange-traded fund SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) have joined Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: read more

SoFi, Workhorse Emerge As New Top WallStreetBets Interests Alongside Wish, Clover Health, BlackBerry, AMC

SoFi Technologies Inc. read more

Why Virgin Galactic Stock Is Trading Higher Again Today

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE) is trading higher Monday morning on continued momentum following the company's recent announcement that it received approval for a full commercial launch license from the Federal Aviation Administration. read more