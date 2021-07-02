Virgin Galactic Moves Toward Resistance As It Gets Ready For Next Flight

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) shares traded higher Friday after the company announced the flight window for its next rocket-powered test flight of its SpaceShipTwo Unity will open on July 11.

Virgin Galactic was up 7.08% at $46.25 at last check.

Virgin Galactic Daily Chart Analysis

Shares have been trading back and forth between two sideways channels and have been heading toward resistance.

The stock is trading above both the 50-day moving average (green) and the 200-day moving average (blue), indicating sentiment in the stock is likely turning bullish.

Each of these moving averages may hold as a possible area of support in the future.

Key Virgin Galactic Levels To Watch

The stock has been trading sideways for a while in a channel and looks to be moving toward the $60 resistance level.

The stock was recently able to cross above the $35 mark, which had acted as resistance. Now the stock is above the level and it may hold as support.

If the $35 level is unable to hold as support, the stock may not find a strong support level again until it falls and reaches the $15 level.

What’s Next For Virgin Galactic?

Bulls would like to see the stock continue to build higher lows and work its way up to the $60 level. If the stock is eventually able to break above the $60 level and hold its gains above the level, then it may see a further push.

Bearish traders would like to see the stock break back below the $35 level. If the stock can hold below the $35 level then it may head down near the $15 level. Bears would also like to see the stock break below the moving averages for a potential trend change.