Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In Arcimoto, Facebook Or DoorDash?

byHenry Khederian
July 2, 2021 10:10 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) and the City of Encinitas announced a joint municipal pilot program to test the Fun Utility Vehicle, Deliverator and Rapid Responder for use by Encinitas lifeguards and infrastructure and sustainability departments.

Arcimoto says over the course of the 60-day pilot program, Arcimoto vehicles will be tested by staff located at City Hall as well as by the Marine Safety Division, which provides lifeguard services for the 3.5 miles of state beaches managed by the city. 

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) announced the company's second-quarter 2021 financial results will be released after market close on Wednesday, July 28.

Interested traders and investors should note Facebook will host a conference call to discuss its results at 5 p.m. ET the same day. Facebook says the live webcast of the call can be accessed at the Facebook Investor Relations website, along with the company's earnings press release, financial tables and slide presentation. 

DoorDash Inc (NYSE:DASH) announced the company's second-quarter 2021 financial results will be released after market close on Thursday, Aug. 12.

Interested traders and investors can note DoorDash will host a conference call to discuss its results at 5 p.m. ET via the investor relations portal.

