Virgin Galactic, Astra Space, Palantir — 3 Stocks To Watch Today On High Retail-Investor Interest

These three stocks are seeing high interest across social media early Friday.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPCE): The spaceflight company that aims to take tourists to space claims to be “opening space for good.”

The company’s billionaire founder Sir Richard Branson will be among the “mission specialists” on the test flight of the rocket-powered SpaceShipTwo Unity on July 11, as per a Virgin Galactic statement issued Thursday.

Virgin Galactic’s took the top spot on Stocktwits’ list of trending streams at press time. The company was the third most discussed on WSB, as per Quiver Quantitative Data.

On Thursday, television host Jim Cramer said Virgin Galactic stock had a nice run but it was very expensive.

Virgin Galactic shares skyrocketed 27.32% in Thursday’s after-hours session to $54.99 after closing nearly 6.1% lower at $43.19.

Astra Space, Inc (NASDAQ:ASTR): The space company with a focus on broadband connectivity, Internet of Things (IoT), national security, weather, and GPS services became the first space launch company to begin trading on the Nasdaq this week.

Astra announced a merger with the blank-check company Holicity Inc in February in a deal that valued it at $2.1 billion.

On Thursday, the company took second place behind Virgin Galactic on Stocktwits’ list of trending streams.

In the after-hours session Thursday, Astra shares spiked 5.12% to $13.56 after closing the regular session 4.45% higher at $12.90.

Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR): The Peter Thiel co-founded software company with a focus on big data analytics was among the most discussed stocks on WSB, as per Quiver Quantitative data.

This week Cathie Wood-Led Ark Investment Management trimmed its holdings in Palantir in two rounds of offloading, the latest being on Thursday when Ark sold shares of the company valued at $18.74.

A post on WSB by u/Lost-Guarantee229 said Palantir was “undervalued” and called it a “great opportunity for a long-term hold.”

Palantir shares closed 6.22% lower at $24.72 in the regular session on Thursday.

