Virgin Galactic Joins Clover Health, AMC, Wish, AMD Among Top WallStreetBets Interests

Space tourism company Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) and exchange-traded fund SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) have joined Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NSYE: AMC) as the stocks that are seeing the highest interest on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum.

What Happened: SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust emerged as the most-discussed stock on the forum with 492 mentions and was followed by medical insurance technology company Clover Health with 445 mentions during the last 24 hours at press time, data from Quiver Quantitative showed.

Virgin Galactic took the third spot with 342 mentions, while movie theatre chain AMC Entertainment and e-commerce company ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) attracted 340 mentions each.

The other stocks that are trending on the forum include chipmakers Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) and Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU), doughnut chain Krispy Kreme Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT), software company Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) and videogame retailer GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME).

Why It Matters: SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust shares touched a new 52-week high of $430.60 in the intraday trade on Thursday, while the benchmark S&P 500 Index closed higher for a sixth straight day.

Virgin Galactic is seeing higher interest from retail investors. The company said the flight window for the next rocket-powered test flight of its SpaceShipTwo Unity is July 11 and will carry its founder Sir Richard Branson.

Shares of Krispy Kreme, which made its debut on the public markets on Thursday, closed more than 23% higher in the regular trading session.

Price Action: SPY SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust shares closed almost 0.6% higher in Thursday’s regular trading session at $430.43, but edged down less than 0.1% in the after-hours session to $430.38.

Clover Health shares closed 7.4% lower in the regular trading session at $12.33 and further declined 0.2% in the after-hours session to $12.30.

Virgin Galactic shares closed 6.1% lower in the regular trading session at $43.19, but rose 27.3% in the after-hours session to $54.99.

Photo by Tom Wigley on Flickr