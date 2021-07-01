Facebook And Nvidia Lead The QQQ Thursday

U.S. indices are trading higher following better-than-expected jobless claims, which lifted recovery sentiment to start off July.

(NASDAQ:QQQ) gained 0.04% to $354.57 The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) closed higher by 0.41% to $346.36

(NASDAQ:DIA) closed higher by 0.41% to $346.36 The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY) gained 0.55% to $430.43

Here are the day's winners and losers from the QQQ, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Facebook, Inc (NASDAQ:FB), NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) were among the top gainers for the Nasdaq.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA), Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) and JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) were among the top losers for the QQQ.

Elsewhere On The Street

