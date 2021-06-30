fbpx
Why Stephanie Link Added McDonald's To Her Portfolio

byAdam Eckert
June 30, 2021 8:41 am
Stephanie Link, chief investment strategist and portfolio manager at Hightower Advisors, recently added McDonald's Corp (NYSE:MCD) to her portfolio, she said Wednesday on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

It's a reopening play in the sense that people will begin to go inside the stores, Link said. For now, the company is handling the limitations very well, adding that McDonald's has drive-thrus in 95% of its U.S. stores.

Related Link: Could McDonald's New Rewards Program Send Shares To New Highs?

McDonald's has lagged so far this year and "it acts like a staple," Link said, highlighting that the company has simplified its menu and enhanced its digital product

MCD Price Action: McDonald's has traded as high as $238.18 and as low as $179.17 over a 52-week period. The stock is up 7.36% year-to-date.

At last check Wednesday, McDonald's was down 0.32% at $230.92.

Photo: courtesy of McDonald's.

