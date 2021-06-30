fbpx
3 Stocks To Watch Today Based On High Retail-Investor Interest

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
June 29, 2021 11:53 pm
3 Stocks To Watch Today Based On High Retail-Investor Interest

The following stocks are attracting high retail-investor interest on social media early Wednesday. 

SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SOFI): The personal finance company continues to dominate r/WallStreetBets discussions, a Reddit investor forum known for short squeezes.

SoFI began trading this month after merging with Chamath Palihapitiya’s Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings V. 

The company’s product line encompasses borrowing, saving, and spending. 

As of press time, SoFi attracted 1,087 mentions on WSB, making it the most discussed name on the forum, as per Quiver  Quantitative data.

On Tuesday, in the after-hours trading, the company’s shares rose 2.76% to $19.39 after closing 2.02% lower at $18.87 in regular trading. 

SoFi shares have surged 51.7% since the year began.

Clover Health Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV): The Tennessee-based health maintenance organization (HMO) and Preferred Provider Organization has been in the crosshairs of retail investors since spring this year.

The company has a short interest of 36.6% against a float of 112.78 million, as per highshortinterest.com, a website that tracks heavily shorted stocks.

The Palihapitiya-backed company was the target of activist short-seller Hindenburg Research, which released a report this February alleging it misled investors

Clover is at the number two spot on Quiver Quantitative’s trending list.

See Also: Clover Health, Tesla, Wish, BlackBerry, Workhorse Continue To See High Interest From WallStreetBets

On Tuesday, Clover shares closed 4.37% higher at $13.36 in the regular session and gained 0.75% in the after-hours trading.  Year-to-date gains in Clover stand at 19.5%.

Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ ALT): The clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on liver disease and intranasal vaccines, on Tuesday, issued a statement saying its intranasally administered vaccine candidate AdCOVID elicited an immune response that was “substantially lower” than vaccines already authorized for emergency use.

Altimmune said it was discontinuing further development of AdCOVID beyond the Phase 1 trial.

The company trended at the second spot on Stocktwits’ list of top ten trending streams at press time behind the cryptocurrency Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO: ETC). 

On Tuesday, Altimmune shares fell nearly 38.2% in the after-hours trading to $9.83 after closing 2.45% lower in the regular session at $15.90.

Altimmune shares have gained 48.5% on a YTD basis.

