SoFi, Clover Health See Sky-High WallStreetBets Interest; Workhorse, Wish, Blackberry Other Top Trends

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) and Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) are the two stocks seeing sky-high interest on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum.

What Happened: Online personal finance company SoFi Technologies continued to be the most-discussed stock on the forum with 1,088 mentions during the last 24 hours at press time, data from Quiver Quantitative showed.

Medical insurance technology company Clover Health rose to the second spot with 923 mentions, followed by electric vehicle maker Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) with 501 mentions.

The other stocks that are trending on the forum include e-commerce company ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH), movie theatre chain AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC), Canada-based cybersecurity company BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB), videogame retailer GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) and renewable natural gas company Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE).

See Also: BlackBerry Rebounds From Post-Earnings Dip: What's Next?

Why It Matters: Shares of SoFi Technologies shares saw some unusual options activity on Tuesday and remained volatile after a lock-up period expired on Monday.

Clover Health is the second most shorted stock after Workhorse Group – attracting a short interest of 36.6%, according to High Short Interest Stocks, a website that tracks stocks with short interest of over 20%.

Price Action: SoFi Technologies shares closed more than 2% lower in Tuesday’s regular trading session at $18.87, but rose almost 2.8% in the after-hours session to $19.39.

Clover Health shares closed almost 4.4% higher in the regular trading session at $13.36 and further rose 0.8% in the after-hours session to $13.46.

Workhorse Group shares closed 1.4% higher in the regular trading session at $17.20 but declined 1.7% in the after-hours session to $16.90.

Read Next: This Clean Energy Company Has A Better 5-Year Return Than Exxon Mobil, Royal Dutch Shell And Meta Materials