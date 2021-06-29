fbpx
Jim Cramer Says Don't Go Buying Boeing Dip Just Yet

byRachit Vats
June 29, 2021 2:46 am
Boeing Co’s (NYSE:BA) shares can be bought at even lower levels if investors wait, CNBC’s "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer said on Monday as shares of the planemaker fell.

What Happened: Boeing shares fell over 3% on Monday, its biggest one-day decline since May, after reports that the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration told the planemaker that approval of its 777X jet could take at least another year.

Cramer advised investors who are fond of the Boeing stock to keep the “powder dry” and to wait for more pullback instead of buying the latest dip.

As per Cramer, Boeing may have to issue additional shares, which could hit the stock price.

Despite Boeing’s stand that pushback in the timeline is not a cause for worry, Cramer said he believes the FAA has taken a hard line with the company's new planes.

