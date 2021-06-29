3 Stocks To Watch Today Based On High Retail-Investor Interest

The following three stocks are seeing high interest from retail investors across social media early Tuesday.

Marin Software Inc (NASDAQ:MRIN): The San Francisco-based online advertising company claims to have helped advertisers manage over $40 billion in search, social and eCommerce ad spend.

Last week, Marin shares shot up after it said it had added the ability to manage Instacart advertisements to its flagship MarinOne platform.

For the first quarter, Marin revenues totaled $6.3 million, a year-over-year increase of 27%, while earnings per share stood at minus 0.22.

On a year-to-date basis, MRIN shares have shot up 271.3%. Early Tuesday, Marin topped the list of 10 trending streams as arranged by Stocktwits.

On the same day, Marin shares skyrocketed 96.85% to $7.5 in the regular session and rose another 25.33% in the after-hours session to $9.40.

Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS): The electric vehicle company claims to have more electric delivery vehicles on the road than any other firm. The company designs, develops and manufactures high-performance, medium-duty trucks. The product range spans trucks with powertrain and chassis.

In February, Workhorse lost a lucrative United States Postal Service deal after emerging as a finalist for the contract.

The company announced a net loss of $120.5 million in Q1 21 compared to a net income of $4.8 million in a similar period last year.

On Monday, Workhorse emerged as the second most discussed name on r/WallStreetBets or WSB, the Reddit forum best known for short squeezes in GameStop Corporation (NYSE:GME) and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC).

On the same day, the company’s shares closed 8.65% higher at $16.96 in the regular session. On a YTD basis, Workhouse shares have fallen 14.3%.

SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SOFI): The San Francisco-based personal finance company began trading this month after merging with Chamath Palihapitiya’s Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings V. Palihapitiya’s and SoFi CEO Anthony Noto have known each other for over a decade.

The company’s products span borrowing, saving, and spending. The company is also naming rights partner of SoFi Stadium, the home of the Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams football teams.

SoFi was the most discussed stock on WallStreetBets on Monday. On the same day, SoFi shares spiked 4.11% to $19.26 in the regular session and rose another 1.25% to $19.50 in the after-hours session.

