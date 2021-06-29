fbpx
QQQ
+ 4.25
345.21
+ 1.22%
DIA
-1.64
346.09
-0.48%
SPY
+ 0.89
425.72
+ 0.21%
TLT
+ 1.46
140.55
+ 1.03%
GLD
-0.01
166.60
-0.01%

SoFi, Workhorse Emerge As New Top WallStreetBets Interest Alongside Wish, Clover Health, BlackBerry, AMC

byMadhukumar Warrier
June 28, 2021 10:22 pm
SoFi, Workhorse Emerge As New Top WallStreetBets Interest Alongside Wish, Clover Health, BlackBerry, AMC

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI), Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS), ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) and Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) are seeing the highest interest on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum.

What Happened: Online personal finance company SoFi Technologies has emerged as the most-discussed stock on the forum with 619 mentions during the last 24 hours at press time, data from Quiver Quantitative showed.

Electric vehicle maker Workhorse Group rose to the second spot with 598 mentions, followed by ContextLogic, the e-commerce company that operates the Wish platform, with 535 mentions. Medical insurance technology company Clover Health fell to the fourth spot, having attracted 505 mentions.

The other stocks that are trending on the forum include Canada-based cybersecurity company BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB), movie theatre chain AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC), videogame retailer GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME), and space tourism company Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE).

See Also: Lights, Camera: AMC Entertainment Looks Ready For Action

Why It Matters: Shares of SoFi Technologies rose on Monday even as a lock-up period expired for shareholders holding more than 5% of the company’s shares and for certain executives.

Workhorse Group shares closed higher for a second consecutive day on Monday on volume that was more than double its daily average as the company saw renewed interest from retail investors.

Price Action: SoFi Technologies shares closed 4.1% higher in Monday’s regular trading session at $19.26 and further rose 1.3% in the after-hours session to $19.50.

Workhorse Group shares closed 8.7% higher in the regular trading session at $16.96 and further edged up less than 0.1% in the after-hours session to $16.97.

Clover Health shares closed 1.3% lower in the regular trading session at $12.80 and further declined 0.2% in the after-hours session to $12.77.

Read Next: ContextLogic Busts Up Through Bull Flag: What's Next?

