This E-Commerce Company Has A Better 5-Year Return Than Tesla, Apple, Microsoft, Alibaba And Amazon

Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) hasn’t only been a leading platform for businesses to host their online stores over the past several years, the Ottawa, Ontario-based e-commerce company has been a beast of an investment over the last five.

Since 2016, Shopify stock's five-year return has managed to beat some of the world’s largest tech and e-commerce giants: Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), Alibaba Group Holding Ltd – ADR (NYSE:BABA) and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Shopify provides an e-commerce platform and services in Canada, U.S., the UK, Australia, Latin America, and other countries.

Shopify’s platform allows merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons and marketplaces.

Here's how the returns break down from June 2016 to the present:

Tesla is up from $43.30 a share to $690.75 for a return of 1,495.27%

Apple is up from $23.97 a share to $135.05 for a return of 463.41%

Microsoft is up from $50.41 a share to $267.81 for a return of 22.84%

Alibaba is up from $78.45 a share to $227.27 for a return of 387.40%

Amazon is up from $725.68 a share to $3,423.07 for a return of 371.71%

And finally, Shopify is up from $30.83 a share to $1,499.58 for a return of 4,764.03%