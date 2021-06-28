Is It Time To Buy Nano Dimension Stock?

Shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) may have broken out.

For the past three weeks, sellers kept a ceiling on the stock at the $8.35 level, but now the buyers have overpowered these sellers and Nano is trading higher.

This means the sellers who created the resistance are gone. They have either finished or canceled their orders. Either way, they have left the market.

With this supply of shares out of the way, buyers will be forced to pay higher prices. This could force the shares to continue to trend higher.