3 Stocks That Are On The Retail-Investor Radar Today

The following three stocks are seeing high interest from retail investors on social media early Monday.

GameStop Corp (NYSE:GME): The video game retailer was the original short squeeze target of WallStreetBets in January and is seeing renewed interest. This year, the board of GameStop saw a rehaul after Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) Ryan Cohen, who owns a 13% stake in the company, pushed for changes.

At press time, GameStop topped the charts of the most discussed stonks on WSB with 170 mentions, ahead of Clover Health Investments Corp (NASDAQ:CLOV) and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC), respectively.

GameStop shares closed 1.32% lower in Friday’s regular trading at $209.51. Its shares have soared 1,012% since the year began.

Over the weekend, a trending post on WSB speculated that another GameStop run was on the horizon. The poster u/kamthegreatest wrote, “I think we're going to see another massive GME run again very soon.”

The post was centered on “technical analysis” of the GameStop chart, which according to u/kamthegreatest is making an “apparent falling wedge.”

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPCE): The Richard Branson-founded company is in the business of developing spacecraft that will take tourists into space. The company’s suborbital spacecraft is launched from a carrier airplane.

Canaccord Genuity analyst Ken Herbert said Friday that the firm believes Virgin Galactic could push for Branson to be on the next crewed flight in early July.

Virgin received a mega boost on the same day after it received the nod from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration to fly passengers to space.

Virgin Galactic shares soared 38.87% to $55.91 on Friday in the regular session. The company’s shares have returned 135.6% on a year-to-date basis.

Paysafe Ltd (NYSE:PSFE): The company offers payments services under the “Paysafe” and brands such as Skrill. Paysafe offers products like digital wallets, online payments, direct debit, point of sale and others. In the first quarter, it reported a 5% revenue increase year-over-year at $377.4 million. This missed an analyst consensus of $366.4 million. Net loss amounted to $49.1 million with EPS of negative $0.07 missing analyst estimates of minus $0.02.

Paysafe is on the radar of the WSB crowd — with $12 as a key level to watch out for, according to Benzinga’s Tyler Bundy.

On Friday, Paysafe shares closed 9.9% higher at $12.21 in the regular session and gained another 1.56% to $12.40 in the after-hours trading. On a YTD basis, Paysafe stock has declined 19.1%.

