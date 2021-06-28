GameStop Sees Highest WallStreetBets Interest Heading Into New Week; Clover Health, AMC, Wish Other Top Trends

Heading into a new trading week, GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME), Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC) are seeing the highest interest on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum, even as overall discussions on the forum remained muted.

What Happened: Videogame retailer GameStop was the most-discussed stock on the forum with 156 mentions during the last 24 hours at press time, data from Quiver Quantitative showed.

Medical insurance technology company Clover Health took the second spot with 136 mentions, followed by movie theatre chain AMC Entertainment with 117 mentions.

The other stocks that are trending on the forum include renewable natural gas company Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE), e-commerce company ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH), exchange-traded fund SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY), space tourism company Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) and Canada-based cybersecurity company BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB).

Why It Matters: Shares of GameStop and AMC Entertainment are seeing volatility as the two companies continue to be favored by retail investors. GameStop has been added to the Russell 1000 Index, according to a list released by the global index provider FTSE Russell.

Virgin Galactic is seeing higher interest from retail investors. Shares of the space tourism company surged on Friday after it received approval from the Federal Aviation Administration to fly passengers into space.

Price Action: GameStop shares closed 1.3% lower in Friday’s trading session at $209.51, while Clover Health shares closed almost 6% lower at $12.97.

AMC Entertainment shares closed 4.7% lower in the regular trading session at $54.06.

Photo by JJBers on Flickr