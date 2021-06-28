Cathie Wood Buys Another $9.6M In Uipath, Raises Stake In Automation Company To $670M

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Friday snapped up 136,859 shares, estimated to be worth about $9.55 million, in UiPath Inc (NYSE:PATH).

Shares of the New York-based software automation company closed 1.04% higher at $69.77 on Friday.

The investment firm made the purchase via the Ark Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG).

Ark owns PATH shares via all of its six active ETFs. On a consolidated basis, the Wood-led firm now holds over 10 million shares, worth around $670 million in UiPath.

The products of the Bucharest, Romania-based software company are used by organizations to help efficiently automate their various business processes. PATH closed 5.34% higher on Wednesday, giving the company a market valuation of $35.8 billion.

Some of the other key Ark Invest sells on Friday include Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) and buys include Quantum-Si Inc (NASDAQ:QSI).

