fbpx
QQQ
-0.43
350.32
-0.12%
DIA
+ 2.45
339.53
+ 0.72%
SPY
+ 1.49
423.61
+ 0.35%

Cathie Wood Buys Another $9.6M In Uipath, Raises Stake In Automation Company To $670M

byRachit Vats
June 27, 2021 11:48 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Cathie Wood Buys Another $9.6M In Uipath, Raises Stake In Automation Company To $670M

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Friday snapped up 136,859 shares, estimated to be worth about $9.55 million, in UiPath Inc (NYSE:PATH). 

Shares of the New York-based software automation company closed 1.04% higher at $69.77 on Friday. 

The investment firm made the purchase via the Ark Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG).

See Also: Cathie Wood, Bullish On Bitcoin, Lifts Coinbase Stake Above $1B, Snaps Up More UiPath Shares

Ark owns PATH shares via all of its six active ETFs. On a consolidated basis, the Wood-led firm now holds over 10 million shares, worth around $670 million in UiPath.

The products of the Bucharest, Romania-based software company are used by organizations to help efficiently automate their various business processes. PATH closed 5.34% higher on Wednesday, giving the company a market valuation of $35.8 billion.

Some of the other key Ark Invest sells on Friday include Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) and buys include Quantum-Si Inc (NASDAQ:QSI).

See Also: Cathie Wood Loads Up On Quantum-Si For 6th Straight Session: What You Should Know About This Chip Stock

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Penny Stocks Sector ETFs Trading Ideas ETFs

Related Articles

Cathie Wood Loads Up On Quantum-Si For 6th Straight Session: What You Should Know About This Chip Stock

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management has quickly piled up over one million shares in the semiconductor company Quantum-Si Inc (NASDAQ: QSI) since it began trading earlier this month. read more

Why Cathie Wood Bought $72.4M In Twitter As Stock Tanked Post Earnings-Report

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management bought over 1.3 million shares, worth about $72.42 million, in Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) on Friday as the stock slumped after the social media company reported lower-than-expected user growth in the first quarter. read more

Cathie Wood Seems To Be Bullish On Elon Musk-Led SpaceX's 3D Printer Supplier Velo3D — And More

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Thursday bought in more shares of the blank-check company Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Corp (NYSE: SPFR), the hedge fund's second such purchase for its newest fund Ark Space Exploration & Innovation (NYSE: read more

Cathie Wood Is Bullish On 908 Devices. An Analyst Makes A Case For The Stock

908 Devices Inc (NASDAQ: MASS) is seen as a high-growth life science tools company that analysts at SVB Leerink expect to “outperform” despite conservative 2021 guidance given by its management due to the current visibility. read more