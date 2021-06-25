fbpx
QQQ
-0.43
350.32
-0.12%
DIA
+ 2.45
339.53
+ 0.72%
SPY
+ 1.49
423.61
+ 0.35%
TLT
-1.49
144.99
-1.04%
GLD
+ 0.52
165.52
+ 0.32%

Nike And Wells Fargo Lead The SPY Higher Friday

byHenry Khederian
June 25, 2021 4:10 pm
U.S. indices continued higher Friday after President Joe Biden declared that the White House had struck an infrastructure deal with a bipartisan group of senators. 

Investors also continue to weigh recent comments from Fed Chair Powell, who indicated inflationary pressures would abate.

  • The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY) finished higher by 0.36% to $426.61
  • The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) finished higher by 0.72% to $344.45
  • The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) lost 0.12% to $349.46

Here are the day's winners and losers from the SPY, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE), Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) and CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) were among the top gainers for the S&P500 Friday.

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX), Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) and AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) were among the top losers for the SPY.

Elsewhere On The Street

Despite a wealth of $162.8 billion and title of the world’s second-richest person (at this time), Elon Musk is shrinking his real estate assets and now lives in a $50,000 house… Read More

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPCE) gapped up almost 20% Friday. The space tourism company gained its license from the Federal Aviation Administration to fly civilians to the edge of space… Read More

After a weaker content slate than normal for Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX), the streaming giant has an impressive lineup of original content coming in the second half of 2021 and highly anticipated show returns in 2022… Read More

