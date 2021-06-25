This Casino Company Has A Better 5-Year Return Than Alibaba, Amazon, Disney And Ford

It may not be as exciting as a round of Texas hold'em or slot machines with family and friends, but an investment in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) has been a fun ride for many investors.

Since 2016, Penn National Gaming stock's five-year return has managed to beat some of the world’s largest e-commerce, media and automotive companies: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd – ADR (NYSE:BABA), Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS), Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Penn operates gaming and racing properties the U.S. The company has garnered popularity throughout 2020 and into 2021 thanks to its retail sports betting offerings with digital media company Barstool Sports.

Penn offers live sports betting at its properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

See Also: Why Penn National's Stock May Be A Gamble As It Heads Toward Support

Here's how the returns break down from June 2016 to present: