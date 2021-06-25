fbpx
Microsoft Stock Breaks Out

byMark Putrino
June 25, 2021 10:46 am
Microsoft Stock Breaks Out

After a long battle, the bulls finally overpowered the bears in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Back in April, the bulls took MSFT up to the $261 level. But the bears made a stand, took control of the stock and drove it lower.

But the tide may have turned.

Last week, MSFT reached the $261 level. And once again, the bears made a stand. After a few days of testing the resistance, it was the bulls who took control this time. They drove the stock higher.

Now that the bears who created the resistance are gone, there’s a good chance that MSFT forms a new uptrend.

msft_3.png

