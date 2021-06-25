Is Now The Time To Buy Stock Or Options In Nike, Netflix Or Nokia?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

Here are the latest analyst ratings and updates for Nike, Netflix and Nokia.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman maintained Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) with an Outperform and raised the price target from $160 to $180.

Pivotal Research analyst Mitch Kummetz maintained Nike with a Buy and raised the price target from $167 to $175.

Piper Sandler analyst Erinn Murphy maintained Nike with an Overweight and raised the price target from $170 to $174.

BMO Capital analyst Simeon Siegel maintained Nike with an Outperform and raised the price target from $160 to $174.

Nike shares are trading higher by 11.8% at $149.42 after reporting an earnings beat on Thursday afternoon.

Credit Suisse analyst Douglas Mitchelson upgraded Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) from Neutral to Outperform and announced a $586 price target.

Netflix shares are trading higher by 1.3% at $525.

Goldman Sachs analyst Alexander Duval upgraded Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) from Neutral to Buy.

Nokia shares are trading higher by 2.7% at $5.28.