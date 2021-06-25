Clover Health, Tesla, Wish, BlackBerry, Workhorse Continue To See High Interest From WallStreetBets

Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV), Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) and ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) are seeing the highest interest on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum.

What Happened: Medical insurance technology company Clover Health continues to be the most-discussed stock on the forum with 945 mentions during the last 24 hours at press time, data from Quiver Quantitative showed.

Electric vehicle maker Tesla took the second spot with 878 mentions, followed by ContextLogic, an e-commerce company that operates the Wish platform, with 777 mentions.

The other stocks that are trending on the forum include Canada-based cybersecurity company BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB), EV maker Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS), movie theatre chain AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC), renewable natural gas company Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) and videogame retailer GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME).

See Also: Tesla's Stock Rips Higher, Busting Through A Key Resistance Level

Why It Matters: Clover Health is the second most shorted stock after Workhorse Group – attracting the short interest of 36.6%, according to High Short Interest Stocks, a website that tracks stocks with short interest of over 20%.

Meanwhile, Tesla’s shares extended gains to a third straight day on Thursday after it was reported that the company is seeing strong demand for its Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in the U.S.

Price Action: Clover Health shares closed 0.3% lower in Thursday’s regular trading session at $13.79 and further declined another 0.3% in the after-hours session to $13.75.

Tesla shares closed 3.5% higher in the regular trading session at $679.82 and further rose almost 0.2% in the after-hours session to $681.00.

ContextLogic shares closed almost 5.8% higher in the regular trading session at $14.39 and further rose almost 0.5% in the after-hours session to $14.46.

Read Next: Why BofA Is Bullish On Reddit Stock Bed, Bath & Beyond