Boeing And Disney Lead The DIA Higher Thursday

byHenry Khederian
June 24, 2021 4:21 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

U.S. indices were trading higher Thursday amid President Joe Biden declaring that the White House had struck an infrastructure deal with a bipartisan group of senators. Investors also continue to weigh recent comments from Fed Chair Powell, who indicated inflationary pressures would abate.

  • The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) finished higher by 0.94% to $341.98
  • The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) gained 0.62% to $349.89
  • The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY) gained 0.59% to $425.10

Here are the day's winners and losers from the DIA, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT), Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) and Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) were among the top gainers for the Dow Jones Thursday.

McDonald's Corp (NYSE:MCD), Dow Inc (NYSE:DOW) and Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) were the only losers for the Dow Jones Thursday.

Elsewhere On The Street

Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) shares are trading higher Thursday after the company announced a proposed private offering and updated its second-quarter revenue… Read More

Crocs, Inc (NASDAQ:CROX) may leave you with holes in your shoes, but not in your investment portfolio… Read More 
Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) made interesting revelations of its latest Windows operating system since 2015 today… Read More

