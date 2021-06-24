Boeing And Disney Lead The DIA Higher Thursday

U.S. indices were trading higher Thursday amid President Joe Biden declaring that the White House had struck an infrastructure deal with a bipartisan group of senators. Investors also continue to weigh recent comments from Fed Chair Powell, who indicated inflationary pressures would abate.

The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) finished higher by 0.94% to $341.98

(NASDAQ:DIA) finished higher by 0.94% to $341.98 The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) gained 0.62% to $349.89

(NASDAQ:QQQ) gained 0.62% to $349.89 The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY) gained 0.59% to $425.10

Here are the day's winners and losers from the DIA, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT), Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) and Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) were among the top gainers for the Dow Jones Thursday.

McDonald's Corp (NYSE:MCD), Dow Inc (NYSE:DOW) and Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) were the only losers for the Dow Jones Thursday.

Elsewhere On The Street

