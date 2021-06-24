Why Amazon Is Gearing Up To See A Breakout: A Technical Analysis

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares traded lower Thursday as it gets rejected by a strong resistance level.

Amazon recently had its Prime Day promotion, and it was reported the company reached $6.8 billion in sales, up 9% from Prime Day last year. The stock has been trending throughout the day on social media sites such as StockTwits.

Amazon was down 1.56% at $3,449.08 at the close.

Amazon Daily Chart Analysis

Shares have been trading in what technical traders call an ascending triangle pattern. Shares look to have possibly rejected at resistance and may head back toward the higher low trendline.

The stock is trading above both the 50-day moving average (green), and the 200-day moving average (blue), indicating the sentiment in the stock is bullish.

Each of these moving averages may hold as an area of support in the future.

Key Amazon Levels To Watch

The stock trades in the ascending triangle pattern and is looking to see a breakout in the coming weeks as long as the higher low trendline is able to hold.

The $3,500 level has held as resistance multiple times in the past, as this is an area the stock has struggled to cross above in the past.

The higher low trendline is somewhere the stock previously finds support everytime it has reached it. This signals to traders that this may be an area the stock will bounce again in the future.

What’s Next For Amazon?

Bullish technical traders would like to see the stock continue to hold above the higher low trendline. If the stock can continue to hold the trendline bulls would then like to see the stock break out above the $3,500 level. If the stock can consolidate above the $3,500 level, it may see a strong bullish push.

Bearish technical traders would like to see the stock fall below the higher low trendline. If the stock could hold the higher low trendline as resistance, then the stock could be ready to see a bearish push. Bears would also like to see the stock fall below the moving averages for a potential change in sentiment and a possible trend change.

Photo: courtesy of Amazon.