fbpx
QQQ
+ 2.75
344.99
+ 0.79%
DIA
+ 2.60
336.18
+ 0.77%
SPY
+ 2.36
420.24
+ 0.56%
TLT
+ 0.39
142.88
+ 0.27%
GLD
+ 0.87
165.28
+ 0.52%

Why QuantumScape Shares Are Moving Today

byHenry Khederian
June 24, 2021 10:08 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Quantumscape Corp (NYSE:QS) shares are trading higher by 2% at $29 Thursday morning after the company announced it's set to join the broad-market Russell 3000 Index (NASDAQ:RUA) and Russell 1000 Index (NASDAQ:RUI).

QuantumScape engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications.

The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

QuantumScape has a 52-week high of $132.73 and a 52-week low of $9.74.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Here's Why QuantumScape And Workhorse Are Moving

QuantumScape Corp (NYSE: QS) and Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ: WKHS) shares are trading lower by 6.8% and 0.11%, respectively, Wednesday in sympathy with the broader market amid continued weakness in EV stocks as investors w read more

QuantumScape Looks To Break Out. What's Next?

After a months-long downtrend, QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) looks as though it may have found a bottom. read more

QuantumScape Is Battling A Steep Downtrend But Could Bounce

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) is set to report first-quarter 2021 earnings after Tuesday's bell amid a sector-wide rout. read more

'House Of Pain' Made Up Of Stocks Like Tesla, Zoom 'Falling Apart,' Says Cramer

Jim Cramer said Monday that the stock market is divided between houses of pleasure and pain, one made up of traditional stocks and the other made up of stocks favored by younger investors, CNBC reported. read more