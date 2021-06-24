Why QuantumScape Shares Are Moving Today
Quantumscape Corp (NYSE:QS) shares are trading higher by 2% at $29 Thursday morning after the company announced it's set to join the broad-market Russell 3000 Index (NASDAQ:RUA) and Russell 1000 Index (NASDAQ:RUI).
QuantumScape engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications.
The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
QuantumScape has a 52-week high of $132.73 and a 52-week low of $9.74.
