Tesla Joins Top WallStreetBets Interests As Stock Surges; Clover Health Tops The Chart

Electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has emerged as one of the most discussed names on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum, while Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV), ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) and Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) are seeing the highest interest from retail investors.

What Happened: Medical insurance technology company Clover Health has emerged as the most-discussed stock on the forum with 1,047 mentions during the last 24 hours at press time, data from Quiver Quantitative showed.

ContextLogic, an e-commerce company that operates the Wish platform, took the second spot with 794 mentions, followed by electric vehicle maker Workhorse Group with 617 mentions.

Apart from Tesla, the other stocks that are trending on the forum include movie theatre chain AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC), renewable natural gas company Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) and videogame retailer GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME).

Why It Matters: Clover Health and Wish continue to attract the attention of retail investors, with many touting them as the next short squeeze candidates.

Workhorse Group and Tesla are seeing increased interest from the WSB forum after their shares surged on Wednesday. It was reported earlier in the day that Tesla plans to bring sustainable energy production and storage to China, starting with the rollout of Powerwall in the country.

Price Action: Clover Health shares closed 9.5% higher in Wednesday’s regular trading session at $13.83 and further rose almost 1.9% in the after-hours session to $14.09.

ContextLogic shares closed 0.8% higher in the regular trading session at $13.61 and further rose almost 0.3% in the after-hours session to $13.65.

Workhorse shares closed 9.4% higher in the regular trading session at $15.91, but declined 0.4% in the after-hours session to $15.84.

