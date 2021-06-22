fbpx
QQQ
+ 3.31
341.05
+ 0.96%
DIA
+ 1.31
337.47
+ 0.39%
SPY
+ 2.73
418.13
+ 0.65%
TLT
+ 0.16
143.14
+ 0.11%
GLD
-0.53
167.48
-0.32%

Netflix Cracks The Trendline: What Could Be Next?

byTyler Bundy
June 22, 2021 3:42 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Netflix Cracks The Trendline: What Could Be Next?

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares are trading higher Tuesday, continuing the momentum from Monday after the company signed a deal to get Steven Spielberg's new movies on the platform.

Spielberg’s production company Amblin Partners signed a deal to make several movies for the streaming site in the coming years. No financial terms were disclosed in the deal.

Netflix was up 2.8% to $511.21 at publication time. Below is a technical look at the chart.

nflxdaily6-22-21.png

Netflix Daily Chart Analysis

  • Shares have been trading in what technical traders call an ascending triangle pattern. Shares look to have fallen below the higher low trendline, which makes bearish moves a possibility.
  • The stock is trading above the 50-day moving average (green), but below the 200-day moving average (blue), indicating the stock is likely in a period of consolidation.
  • The 50-day moving average may hold as an area of support, while the 200-day moving average may act as an area of resistance.

Key Netflix Levels To Watch

  • The stock fell below the higher low trendline in the ascending triangle pattern, which could be a sign of caution for traders. A cross below this trendline can sometimes bring about bearish moves.
  • The stock needs to get back above the higher low trendline for bulls to continue to maintain control in the stock.
  • The higher low trendline is building up to a previous resistance near the $575 mark. This level is somewhere the stock struggled to cross above in the past.

What’s Next For Netflix?

Bullish technical traders would like to see the stock get back above the higher low trendline and then continue to hold the trendline all the way up to the flat top resistance. If the stock can break above the $575 mark and hold above the level, it may see another bullish push.

Bearish technical traders would like to see the stock continue to trade below the higher low trendline. If the higher low trendline starts to hold as resistance, the stock may be ready to see a strong drop.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Short Ideas Technicals Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Netflix, Apple And Facebook Lead The QQQ Higher Monday

U.S. indices were trading lower for much of the day before recovering into the close as investors await this week's Fed meeting, which is expected to begin on Tuesday. read more

Is Netflix Stock About to Rally?

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) may be about to stage a rebound. The stock is getting close to a level that has been support in the past. Since last August, NFLX has dropped to the $470 level on four separate occasions. Each time, a significant rebound followed. read more

Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Home Depot, Nio, ViacomCBS And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week. The past week's bullish calls included a new Warren Buffett stake and a big-box retailer. read more

What's Up With Activision, Netflix And Snap Stock Today?

Shares of gaming, streaming and social media companies including Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI), Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) and Snap Inc (NYSE: read more