fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.11
344.25
+ 0.03%
DIA
-1.09
339.87
-0.32%
SPY
-0.58
421.44
-0.14%
TLT
-0.70
143.99
-0.49%
GLD
-0.79
167.74
-0.47%

Why CrowdStrike Shares Are Trading Higher Today

byHenry Khederian
June 22, 2021 9:39 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) shares are trading higher by 4.4% at $248 after Stifel upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and raised its price target from $240 to $300.

CrowdStrike Holdings is a cybersecurity vendor that specializes in endpoint protection, threat intelligence and hunting, attack remediation, and offers various solutions to supplement security and network operations teams.

CrowdStrike's cloud-based architecture collects data across all its endpoint agents, analyzes the information within its cloud platform, and updates all of its customers' security posture.

CrowdStrike sells packaged tiers of cybersecurity protection and offers individual security modules via its online marketplace. The company was founded in 2011, went public in 2019, and is based in California.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Plug Power, CrowdStrike Or Costco?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?” That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving. Here’s the latest news and updates for Plug Power, CrowdStrike and Costco. read more

Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Comcast, Disney, Nike, Starbucks, Tesla And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week. The past week's bullish calls included coffee, media and cybersecurity leaders. read more

Why CrowdStrike Is A Top Growth Stock Pick

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) shares traded lower by 2% on Wednesday after the company reported a profitable fourth quarter and issued guidance above Wall Street expectations. read more

New Cybersecurity ETF Arrives And It's The Cheapest Of The Bunch

Technology exchange-traded funds continue evolving and with that evolution comes a compelling opportunity for investors with industry funds, including those emphasizing cloud computing and cybersecurity stocks. read more