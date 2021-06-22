Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In Zoom, Nvidia Or DoorDash?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders. Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends.

Here are the latest analyst ratings and updates for Zoom, Nvidia and DoorDash.

Needham analyst Ryan Koontz initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) with a Hold rating.

Zoom shares are trading higher by 1.5% at $374.68.

Raymond James analyst Chris Caso maintained NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) with a Strong Buy and raised the price target from $750 to $900.

Nvidia shares are trading higher by 1.1% at $745.33.

Needham analyst Bernie McTernan maintained DoorDash Inc (NYSE:DASH) with a Buy and raised the price target from $175 to $195.

DoorDash shares are trading higher by 0.5% at $174.