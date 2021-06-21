fbpx
QQQ
+ 1.73
340.90
+ 0.5%
DIA
+ 5.77
327.19
+ 1.73%
SPY
+ 5.82
409.10
+ 1.4%
TLT
-2.44
148.17
-1.67%
GLD
+ 2.00
162.93
+ 1.21%

Boeing And Cisco Lead The Dow Jones Higher Monday

byHenry Khederian
June 21, 2021 5:11 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

U.S. Indices were trading sharply higher Monday as the market rebounds from last week's weakness following a shift in the Fed's policy.

  • The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) gained 1.75% to $338.78
  • The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) finished higher by 0.62% to $344.36
  • The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY) gained 1.43% to $420.86

Here are the day's winners and losers from the DIA, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Boeing Co (NYSE:BA), Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) and American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were among the top gainers for the Dow Jones Monday.

Elsewhere On The Street

As the global energy sector transitions from fossil fuels to clean energy in the next several decades, the companies servicing the oil and gas industry are also looking to transition their businesses from servicing oilfields to servicing clean energy operations… Read More

The S&P 500 gave traders a scare on Friday when the ETF gapped down and closed the day almost 2% lower. The SPY made a bearish double top pattern on June 14 and 15 at a new all-time high of $425.46 and then fell in consolidation… Read More

MicroStrategy Inc. (NASDAQ:MSTR) shares fell Monday after the company announced it made a Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) purchase. The company purchased 13,005 BTC priced at $37,617 each for a total of around $489 million… Read More

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas News Short Ideas After-Hours Center Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Comcast, Disney, Nike, Starbucks, Tesla And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week. The past week's bullish calls included coffee, media and cybersecurity leaders. read more

Jim Cramer Says 'Not Too Late' To Bet On These Reopening Plays

Jim Cramer said Monday it is not too late “to make a big bet” on reopening stocks. read more

Will American Airlines Or Delta Stock Grow More By 2025?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a sentiment survey to find out what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. read more

Cramer Thinks Credit Card Stocks Could Be Winners Of Economic Reopening

Jim Cramer is sharing thoughts on why some stocks are trading higher or lower that shouldn’t be. Cramer on Credit Cards: The discussion Monday morning on CNBC showed that many of the large banks were trading higher. “Visa and Mastercard are the real winners of reopening, not JPMorgan.” read more