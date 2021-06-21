Why BioNTech Shares Are Trading Higher Today

BioNTech SE – ADR (NASDAQ:BNTX) shares are trading higher by 6% at $225 in sympathy with the overall market as it rebounds from last week's weakness following a shift in the Fed's policy. The company's COVID-19 vaccine was also approved for the 12-15 age group in New Zealand.

BioNTech is a Germany-based biotechnology company that focuses on developing cancer therapeutics, including individualized immunotherapy, as well as vaccines for infectious diseases, including COVID-19.

The company's oncology pipeline contains several classes of drugs, including mRNA-based drugs to encode antigens, neoantigens, cytokines, and antibodies; cell therapies; bispecific antibodies; and small-molecule immunomodulators. BioNTech is partnered with several large pharmaceutical companies.