Can Microsoft's Stock Save The Market?

Last week’s sell-off in the market was driven mostly by the financial sector.

But now shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) have reached a critical resistance level. If they can’t break through and they end up moving lower again, it could pull down the technology sector and maybe the rest of the market along with it.

Microsoft's stock ran into a wall of sellers in April when it reached the $261 level and a sell-off followed. Now, the stock has reached the $261 level once again.

f it can break through this time, it will be bullish for the broader markets. But if it can, there’s a good chance that the move lower in the markets will probably continue.