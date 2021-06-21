fbpx
Jim Cramer Advises Bed Bath & Beyond Shorts To Cover Their Positions On Dip Because 'Apes Will Be Back'

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
June 21, 2021 1:31 am
CNBC host Jim Cramer dished out advice for those shorting shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (NASDAQ:BBBY) on social media.

What Happened: “Bed Bath shorts, why not use this decline over the coming days to cover your shorts. The Apes will be back…,” Cramer said in a tweet — referring to retail investors, particularly those on Reddit forum r/WallStreetBets.

Bed, Bath & Beyond shares closed 6.71% lower at $27.38 on Friday in the regular session.

Why It Matters: The shares of the domestic merchandise retailer had a short interest of 32.14% at press time and a float of 103.4 million, as per Highshortinterest.com.

Last month, Cramer teased a short squeeze in the shares of  Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ:BYND) and urged bears to exit.

See Also: Jim Cramer Advises WallStreetBets To Stay Focused On AMC, GameStop. 'Too Much Money Being Lost On Your Other Names'

This month, the former hedge fund manager said that Reddit investors are “spreading their wings” while pointing to discussions centered around Wendy's Co (NASDAQ:WEN) on WallStreetBets.

Cramer also said that the Reddit crowd may have got the choice of Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE) right this month.

Read Next: Clean Energy Fuels CEO On WallStreetBets Interest Says 'Seems Like They Get It'

