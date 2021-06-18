Intel And Walgreens Lead The Dow Jones Lower Friday

U.S. indices were trading lower Friday after St. Louis Fed President Bullard suggested rate hikes could come in late 2022 and said the Fed has opened taper discussions this week.

The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) fell by 1.35% to $414.92

(NASDAQ:DIA) fell by 1.35% to $414.92 The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) finished lower by 0.78% to $342.63

(NASDAQ:QQQ) finished lower by 0.78% to $342.63 The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY) lost 1.5% to $332.96

(NASDAQ:SPY) lost 1.5% to $332.96 Here are the day's winners and losers from the DIA, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The Dow Jones was without gainers Friday.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC), Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) and Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) were among the top losers in the Dow Jones.

Elsewhere On The Street

The fast-food industry spends $5 billion on advertising and is disproportionately targeting children in general and Black and Latino youth in particular… Read More

Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) have been ripping higher. Since the beginning of the month, they have gained more than 10%… Read More

General Electric Co. (NYSE:GE) shares were moving down Friday following the company’s announcement of a 1-for-8 reverse split with an effective date of Aug. 2, 2021 that was approved by shareholders last month… Read More