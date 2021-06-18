fbpx
QQQ
-2.01
347.35
-0.58%
DIA
-4.49
343.14
-1.33%
SPY
-4.99
426.96
-1.18%
TLT
+ 2.14
140.90
+ 1.5%
GLD
+ 0.25
165.60
+ 0.15%

Here's Where General Electric Stock Could Find Support

byTyler Bundy
June 18, 2021 11:29 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Here's Where General Electric Stock Could Find Support

General Electric Co. (NYSE:GE) shares were moving down Friday following the company’s announcement of a 1-for-8 reverse split with an effective date of Aug. 2, 2021 that was approved by shareholders last month.

General Electric was down 0.23% at $12.97 at last check.

Below is a technical analysis of the chart.

gedaily6-18-21.png

General Electric Daily Chart Analysis

  • General Electric shares were trading in what technical traders call a pennant pattern. The stock broke out of the pennant pattern and went up and back down quickly; now the stock may find support near a previous key level.
  • The stock is trading below the 50-day moving average (green), but above the 200-day moving average (blue), indicating the stock is likely in a period of consolidation.
  • Resistance may be found near the 50-day moving average, while the 200-day moving average may hold as support.

Key General Electric Levels To Watch

  • The pennant pattern saw a breakout and crashed only a few days later; now the stock is looking to bounce at support.
  • The $12 level is somewhere the stock previously held as resistance, and this area may now hold as a potential area of support.
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has been falling throughout the past few weeks and is now almost entered into the oversold area. The RSI sits at 34, and if it were to drop below 30 it would be considered oversold. This means that there are more sellers in the stock than there are buyers.

What’s Next For General Electric?

Bullish technical traders would like to see the stock bounce at support and begin to make higher lows. If the stock can begin to make higher lows and start another uptrend, this may mean bulls have taken control in the stock.

Bearish technical traders would like to see the stock fall back to the potential $12 support level and cross below. If the stock can consolidate below this level for a time, then the stock could see a further push downwards.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas News Short Ideas Technicals Stock Split Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why GE Shares Are Moving Today

General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) shares are trading higher by 1.1% at $13.84 Monday morning after CNBC reporter Phil LeBeau tweeted "GE Aviation and Safran to develop new commercial airplane engine that will be 20% more fuel effi read more

Why General Electric Stock Is Trading Higher Today

General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) shares are trading higher by 6.2% at $14.24 Thursday afternoon. Strength appears market-related as stocks gain following better-than-expected U.S. jobless data and reports President Joe Biden will propose a $6 trillion budget. read more

General Electric's Stock Is Tightening For A Move

General Electric Co. (NYSE: GE) announced on Wednesday its partnership with Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: read more

Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Wells Fargo, GE Or Macy's?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?” That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving. read more