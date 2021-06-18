Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In Amazon, Palantir Or Plug Power?

Here's the latest news and updates for Amazon, Palantir and Plug Power.

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), announced Friday it has entered into an agreement with Ferrari to become their official cloud, machine learning and artificial intelligence provider.

Amazon says the agreement will allow Ferrari to use AWS's breadth and depth of services to streamline the design and testing of its cars, giving customers the most exciting driving experiences possible.

Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) announced Friday` it has been contracted by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to provide a data analytics tool that will help advance the agency's modernization objectives for aviation safety.

Palantir Foundry will support the FAA's aircraft certification and continued operational safety activities, including the ongoing monitoring of the 737 MAX fleet's return to service.

Palantir says the one-year contract with two additional option years is valued at a maximum of $18.4 million.

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) said Friday it will announce 2021 first-quarter results on June 22 at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The webcast can also be accessed directly from the Plug Power homepage. A playback of the call will be available online for a period of time following the call.